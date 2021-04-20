Pennsylvania: $13 Million for Homelessness Assistance

Second Round of Funding Brings Total Assistance to Approximately $32 Million

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced more than $13 million in funding awards to assist in mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 on families and individuals experiencing homelessness and to prevent future homelessness across the commonwealth.

“While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been devastating for people across the commonwealth, the added impacts on those experiencing homelessness only exacerbate the challenges this community faces on a daily basis,” said Gov. Wolf. “This critical funding will help the individuals most in need in counties across Pennsylvania, helping them find housing, improving shelter operations, providing hotel and motel vouchers, and preventing homelessness, among other significant and vital efforts.”

A total of $13,059,549 in ESG-CV funding was approved for 17 projects. The approved projects can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) website.

Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act (ESG-CV) funding is provided through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act supplemental appropriation.

The CARES Act provided for two allocations of homeless assistance funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts created by the pandemic.

This is the second round of funding allocated under this program; the first was announced in July 2020.