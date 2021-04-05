Pembroke: Nadine Jacques Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Pembroke Woman, Nadine Jacques Sentenced to 129 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Nadine Jacques, 46, of Pembroke, was sentenced to 129 months in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking on Friday, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in February and March of 2020, a cooperating individual made four controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Jacques in Suncook, Concord, and Dover, New Hampshire.

Agents conducting surveillance at the final purchase on March 4, 2020, witnessed Jacques obtaining the drugs from her source, Tyler Cady, in Dover. Agents arrested Jacques and Cady and recovered over 111 grams of methamphetamine.

Jacques previously pleaded guilty on August 7, 2020. Cady, 30, of Concord, pleaded guilty on February 26, 2021. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4, 2021.

“Methamphetamine is a very dangerous drug that continues to pose a significant threat to the citizens of New Hampshire,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “To protect the community, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug traffickers who are peddling methamphetamine. As Ms. Jacques has learned, methamphetamine dealers in the Granite State will face substantial consequences for their unlawful actions.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the New Hampshire State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today