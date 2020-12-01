Peer review gives Missouri Auditor’s office highest rating possible for the second time

Independent review confirms State Auditor’s Office’s continued compliance with professional standards

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced that her office received the highest rating possible during a routine review by the National State Auditors Association (NSAA). This is the second time the office has received this distinction under her leadership. The NSAA reviews are done every three years; the previous peer review was completed in 2017.

“An independent review is a valuable tool to ensure we continue to meet the high standards Missourians expect from my office. I am proud of the great work we do and appreciate this recognition of our professionalism by auditors from across the country,” Auditor Galloway said. “My dedicated team works each day to hold government at all levels accountable and deserves this recognition of their independence and expertise.”

An external peer review enables the State Auditor’s office to obtain an independent assessment of whether or not its system of quality control is adequate to ensure compliance with Government Auditing Standards. This review covered quality control processes in place between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020. During that time, Auditor Galloway released more than 130 reports, which included reviews of statewide officeholders, state departments, local governments and courts.

The review was conducted under the NSAA’s External Peer Review Program, which is administered by National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers, and Treasurers. The review team included representatives from seven other state audit organizations and the federal government. A peer review is required every three years for organizations that conduct governmental audits.

The State Auditor’s Office frequently receives independent reviews of audit processes and office operations. In April 2018, the Missouri General Assembly issued two separate audits of the Missouri State Auditor’s Office, which found overall operations are managed professionally and cybersecurity measures are effective. A full listing of legislative audits and recent peer review reports are posted online here.

