(STL.News) #Myanmar? residents are staging further protests just days after the country’s army overthrew #Aung? Suu San Kyi’s government in a #coup?, a move that sparked international condemnation. Hundreds of Burmese are taking part in peaceful protests, including in the tightly controlled capital as well as the country’s biggest city of #Yangon? and elsewhere. The army is nevertheless stepping up its crackdown, arresting further officials.

Wikipedia page – Myanmar

YouTube video provided courtesy of France 24