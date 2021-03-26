Paul Osborne sentenced for illegal possession of credit card

Paul Osborne from California sentenced to 14 months for illegal possession of credit card making devices and counterfeit cards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Paul Osborne, 62, of Victorville, California, was sentenced on March 24 in federal court in Santa Fe to 14 months in prison for crimes that affected interstate commerce with intent to defraud. Osborne pleaded guilty on June 23, 2020.

According to his plea agreement and other court records, Osborne was in possession of devices used for the manufacture of counterfeit credit cards and counterfeit credit cards. On November 3, 2015, Osborne was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-40 that was stopped by New Mexico State Police (NMSP) for erratic driving. After the occupants consented to a search of the vehicle, officers found inside a credit card imprinter, a credit card embosser, a credit card reader, and over fifteen credit or debit cards. Subsequent investigation revealed that the credit card numbers were associated with other people throughout the United States. In his plea agreement, Osborne admitted to possessing those items with the intent to defraud.

Upon his release from prison, Osborne will be subject to three years of supervised release.

The New Mexico State Police investigated this case. Assistant U.S Attorney Frederick T. Mendenhall prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today