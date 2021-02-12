Parmelee: Jeni May Pearl Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Parmelee Woman, Jeni May Pearl Arcoren Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parmelee, South Dakota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced on February 8, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Jeni May Pearl Arcoren, age 33, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Arcoren was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 11, 2020. She pled guilty on November 24, 2020.

From 2015 through 2020, Arcoren conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in South Dakota. She went on several trips to Colorado with co-conspirators and purchased methamphetamine, which was trafficked to South Dakota and distributed on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

The investigation was conducted by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

Arcoren immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today