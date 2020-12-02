Parmelee: Aaron Brian James Neck Sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer

Parmelee Man, Aaron Brian James Neck Sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parmelee, South Dakota, man convicted of Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer was sentenced on November 30, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Aaron Brian James Neck, age 44, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Neck was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 16, 2019. He pled guilty on September 14, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 29, 2019, near Norris, South Dakota, when Neck did forcibly assault and interfere with a law enforcement officer who was employed by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and such conduct did involve physical contact.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

Neck was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

