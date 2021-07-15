Parkersburg Man, Reese Inman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) Reese Inman, 39, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on October 16, 2019 at a residence on Dempsie Avenue in Parkersburg. Inman was located in the living room and a loaded .22 Rohm revolver and a quantity of heroin were nearby.

In their search, officers located a total of between 14 and 15 grams of heroin, a Chiappa .22 revolver and ammunition, an Ipad that was payment for heroin Inman had sold, a black digital scale, $384 in U.S. currency and some marijuana. Inman was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to be interviewed. In that interview, Inman admitted that he had been selling heroin in Wood County and that he intended to distribute the heroin in his possession to others.

Inman pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 28, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Hamner is handling the prosecution.

