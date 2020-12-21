Palmyra: Isaac Bissell Pleads Guilty to Accessing Child Pornography

Palmyra Man, Isaac Bissell Pleads Guilty to Accessing Child Pornography

BANGOR, ME (STL.News) A Palmyra man pleaded guilty today in federal court to one count of accessing child pornography with intent to view, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

According to court records, from an unknown date until about April 3, 2019, Isaac Bissell, 29, accessed with intent to view multiple images of children under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct. In December 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that an internet user was uploading child pornography images to an internet search engine. These uploads were traced to Bissell’s home in Palmyra. During the execution of a search warrant at Bissell’s home, he admitted he had used the internet to search for and download child pornography images. A subsequent forensic review of his electronic devices revealed numerous such images.

Bissell faces a minimum of 10 years and maximum of 20 years in prison. He will also be subject to a fine of up to $250,000. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit investigated the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today