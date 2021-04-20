Palm Beach: Kasali Opabola Indicted for Tax Fraud

Palm Beach Tax Preparer, Kasali Opabola Indicted for Tax Fraud

Miami, FL (STL.News) A Palm Beach County man appeared on Thursday, April 15, 2021, before Federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach to face an indictment charging him with two counts of filing a false individual tax return for tax years 2014 and 2015; and one count of failing to file an individual tax return for tax year 2016.

According to the indictment, Kasali Opabola, Jr. of Palm Beach County, Florida, managed a tax return preparation organization FTP Tax Solutions, LLC. It is alleged that Opabola, Jr. falsely underreported the total income and gross receipts for FTP Tax Solutions, and that Opabola, Jr. knew that the total income and gross receipts were substantially greater than the reported amount.

If convicted of all counts, Opabola, Jr. faces up to 3 years of imprisonment as to Counts 1 and 2 and up to 1 year as to Count 3.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and Tyler R. Hatcher, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, Miami Field Office made the announcement.

This case is being investigated by IRS-CI Miami. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robin Waugh.

An indictment is only an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today