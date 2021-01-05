Categories: Politics

Pakistan: Supreme Court orders reconstruction of vandalised hindu temple

(STL.News) The police chief told the court that a protest by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was going on near the site on the day of the incident which was sponsored by Maulana Faizullah.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable content. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies around the world.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: pakistanVideoWION News
3 hours ago

Recent Posts

Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Chain

Assistant Secretary Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Supply Chains (STL.News) Assistant Secretary…

34 mins ago

Passing of Nigerian Ambassador to the United States

Passing of Nigerian Ambassador to the United States (STL.News) We are saddened by the passing…

41 mins ago

Congratulation to the Kazakhstan On National Day

Kazakhstan Independence Day (STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the…

48 mins ago