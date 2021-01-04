Pakistan: Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Hazara miners

(STL.News) People mourn the deceased after gunmen in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 11 workers at a remote coal mine. The victims of the attack in Baluchistan province were from the minority Shiite Hazara community.
YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News
