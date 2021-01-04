Categories: General

Pakistan: Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Hazara miners

Pakistan

(STL.News) People mourn the deceased after gunmen in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 11 workers at a remote coal mine.  The victims of the attack in Baluchistan province were from the minority Shiite Hazara community.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable content. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies around the world.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: pakistanVideoWION NewsWorld News
3 seconds ago

Recent Posts

CBP Issues Withhold Release Order on Palm Oil Produced in Malaysia

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Effective December 30, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel at…

11 hours ago

Laredo Texas CBP Officers Seize More Than $2.5 Million in Hard Narcotics

LAREDO, Texas ( STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO)…

15 hours ago

NIH study uncovers how COVID-19 affects a patient’s brain

(STL.news) National Institutes of Health released the following article: NIH study uncovers blood vessel damage…

1 day ago