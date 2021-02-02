Pain Clinic Pays More Than $1.6 Million To Settle False Claims Act And Kickback Allegations

Fort Myers, FL (STL.News) United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces that Collier Anesthesia Pain, LLC, a pain management clinic located in Fort Myers, Florida, and Tampa Pain Relief Center, Inc., have agreed to pay $1,665,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute. As part of the settlement, the United States contends that Collier Anesthesia and Tampa Pain engaged in an illegal kickback scheme by causing affiliated surgery centers to waive copayments for surgical facility fees in order to induce patients to receive injection procedures. Additionally, the United States contends that Collier Anesthesia and Tampa Pain knowingly submitted false claims by improperly billing for evaluation and management services and psychological testing services.

“Kickback arrangements have no place in federal healthcare programs,” said United States Attorney Chapa Lopez. “This settlement reflects our continuing efforts to target improper payment schemes and our intention to advocate for the proper care of government-funded healthcare program beneficiaries.”

“Providers that submit false claims squander Federal health care funds and compromise the integrity of the Federal health care program,” said Norbert E. Vint, Deputy Inspector General Performing the Duties of the Inspector General, OPM OIG. “This settlement demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that all taxpayer funds are spent appropriately.”

This settlement resulted from a coordinated effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Office of the Inspector General. The investigation was led by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Randy Harwell and David P. Sullivan.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability. The civil settlement resolves the following captioned case: United States, et al. v. Wayne Isaacson, M.D., et al., 2:17-cv-352-TPB-NPM.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today