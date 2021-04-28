Dodge County Strip Club Owner & Former Manager Charged with Federal Offenses

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling announced that on April 27, 2021, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin indicted Radomir Buzdum (61), formerly of Watertown, Wisconsin, and Timothy J. Miller (49), of Watertown, for offenses related to the operation of the TNT / Wild Rose strip club, which had been located in Lebanon (Dodge County), Wisconsin.

The indictment contains three counts. Count One alleges that between July 2012 and January 2019, Buzdum (the owner of the club) and Miller (a former manager) conspired with each other and others to use facilities in interstate commerce to promote, manage, and carry on unlawful prostitution offenses, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 371 & 1952(a)(3). According to the indictment, the purpose of the conspiracy was to generate revenue by making areas of the club for unlawful prostitution activity, including oral sex, full intercourse, and fetish activities. The indictment further alleges that members of the conspiracy hired and employed dancers willing to perform sex acts, including women they knew were working for pimps, and allowed customers to use credit cards to pay for private rooms and to obtain cash back to pay dancers directly for sex acts.

Counts Two and Three allege that Buzdum made and subscribed materially false tax returns for Tequila Nights, Inc. (TNI) for tax years 2015 and 2016. According to the indictment, Buzdum was the sole shareholder of TNI, through which he operated both TNT and the Dew Drop Inn, a tavern located in Watertown. The indictment alleges that for each year, Buzdum willfully underreported gross receipts and business income from his strip club and his tavern.

If convicted of Count One, Buzdum and Miller each would face up to five years in prison. If convicted of Count Two or Count Three, Buzdum would face up to three years in prison per count of conviction. All three counts also carry a maximum fine of $250,000 and a maximum term of three years of supervised release following any prison sentence.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Police Department, United States Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General, Hartford Police Department, and Federal Deposition Insurance Corporation – Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice –Division of Criminal Investigation, Watertown Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department and United States Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erica J. Lounsberry and Acting U.S. Attorney Richard G. Frohling.

The public is cautioned that an indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today