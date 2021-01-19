Outagamie County: Jerry Lee Olson Sentenced to Federal Prison

Outagamie County Man, Jerry Lee Olson Sentenced to Federal Prison for Unlawful Sale of Firearm Silencers

(STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on January 12, 2021, U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Jerry Lee Olson (age: 63) to six months’ imprisonment and three years’ supervised release after Olson pled guilty to unlawfully transferring a firearm silencer, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 5861(e). T he maximum penalties for the offense are ten years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years’ supervised release.

Olson was a licensed federal firearms dealer, d/b/a Warrior Arms LLC, with a business address in Outagamie County. In addition to selling standard firearms, Olson was federally licensed to sell firearms regulated by the National Firearms Act, including firearm silencers. Before any firearm silencer is transferred, the licensed seller must obtain approval by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”). ATF’s investigation determined that Olson had unlawfully transferred at least 17 firearm silencers in Wisconsin and Minnesota by failing to obtain ATF’s approval for the transfer. The silencers were subsequently recovered by ATF. There is no evidence that the silencers were used in criminal offenses or transferred to persons who were otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms. Olson surrendered his federal firearm licenses, and as a convicted felon, is now permanently prohibited from possessing firearms.

“In the wrong hands, firearms silencers can be used to lethal effect,” said United States Attorney Krueger. “That is why the Justice Department vigorously enforces the laws governing their sale and holds irresponsible firearms dealers accountable. I commend the ATF for its excellent investigative work to bring this case.”

“This defendant violated the law with repeated illegal firearms transfers,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. “It cost him his federal firearms license and time in federal prison. I commend licensees who follow the laws governing firearms as well as the Industry Operations Investigators of the St. Paul Field Division and the Special Agents of the Milwaukee Field Office of the Chicago Field Division for their diligence in investigating this case and the U.S. Attorney’s office for prosecuting it.”

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Funnel.

