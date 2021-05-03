Illegal Alien, Osornio-Ortega admits to reentry charge

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Jose Luis Roberto Osornio-Ortega, a citizen of Mexico, has admitted to an illegal reentry charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Osornio-Ortega, 27, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Reentry of Removed Aliens.” Osornio-Ortega admitted to being in the U.S. illegally after being removed once before in February 2012. Osornio-Ortega was in Hardy County in December 2018.

Osornio-Ortega faces up to two years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Department of Homeland Security Immigration & Customs Enforcement investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today