Orlando: Willie Humes Sentenced To Federal Prison

Orlando Man, Willie Humes Sentenced To Nine Years In Federal Prison And Lifetime Supervision For Receiving Images Depicting The Sexual Abuse Of Children

Orlando, FL (STL.News) United States District Judge Roy B. Dalton, Jr. has sentenced Willie Humes (65, Orlando) to nine years in federal prison for receiving images over the internet depicting children being sexually abused. Humes was also ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. Humes had pleaded guilty on August 17, 2020.

According to court documents, Humes was identified during an undercover investigation when FBI agents discovered that he was using peer-to-peer networks to download child sex abuse materials. During an interview with law enforcement, Humes admitted to viewing child exploitation materials for many years. Humes was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his residence and a subsequent search of his electronic devices revealed multiple images of child exploitation materials.

According to evidence and testimony presented at sentencing, Humes had sexually abused a family member when the individual was a child. After learning about the current investigation and Humes’s arrest, the victim provided a statement during the sentencing hearing describing Humes’s prior sexual abuse.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John Gardella.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today