Orlando: Velez-Gonzalez Pleads Guilty To Distribute Fentanyl

Orlando Man, Freddie Miguel Velez-Gonzalez Pleads Guilty To Conspiring And Distributing Fentanyl-Laced Heroin

Orlando, FL (STL.News) Freddie Miguel Velez-Gonzalez (53, Orlando) has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and more than 100 grams of heroin, and to six counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances. Velez-Gonzalez faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, Velez-Gonzalez was a member of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed controlled substances including, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and tramadol, in the Middle District of Florida. Between approximately April 23 and August 11, 2020, at the direction of law enforcement, a confidential source negotiated and met with Velez-Gonzalez at the same designated location and purchased narcotics from him. This occurred on six different dates and resulted in the purchase of approximately 106 grams of mixtures containing heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two substances. Velez-Gonzalez sold the drugs to the confidential source to further a drug trafficking conspiracy with other members of the DTO.

On September 8, 2020, Velez-Gonzalez was arrested alongside his co-defendant, Inginio Santos-Garcia, at an address on Brosche Road in Orlando from which the co-defendants were distributing narcotics in furtherance of the conspiracy. Santos-Garcia pleaded guilty on November 9, 2020, and is awaiting sentencing.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Orlando Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer M. Harrington and Ilianys Rivera Miranda.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today