Orlando: Silva De Oliveira Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

May 5, 2021
Orlando Man, Ricardo Silva De Oliveira Sentenced To Federal Prison For Bank Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft

Orlando, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton has sentenced Ricardo Silva De Oliveira (33, Orlando) to 31 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.  In addition, De Oliveira was ordered to pay $190,530 in restitution.

De Oliveira had pleaded guilty on February 8, 2021.

According to court documents, De Oliveira and others installed approximately 80 credit card skimmers and multiple pinhole cameras on ATMs at various SunTrust Bank locations in Florida and Georgia.  Those devices captured, among other things, customers’ account numbers and personal identification numbers.  De Oliveira and his co-conspirators would then retrieve those devices and use the information from the skimmers and cameras to make unauthorized access devices (cloned cards).  De Oliveira used those cloned cards causing the Bank and/or customers to lose a total of $190,530.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service.  It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Terry B. Livanos and Roger B. Handberg.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

