Oregon: Multnomah County Circuit Court Vacancies Applications

Salem, OR (STL.News) The Office of Governor Kate Brown announced today that it is extending the application deadline for candidates interested in two previously announced Multnomah County Circuit Court judicial vacancies, one resulting from the retirement of Judge Angel Lopez, and the other resulting from the retirement of Judge Leslie Roberts.

Interested applicants should mail (no hand delivery) their completed application forms to: Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 900 Court Street NE #254, Salem, OR 97301-4047. With the extended deadline, forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021. Forms emailed by 5:00 p.m. on the closing date will be considered timely so long as original signed forms postmarked by the closing date are later received. Applicants who apply will be considered for both positions, and the Governor will fill both Multnomah County vacancies from the same applicant pool.

Governor Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. SB 977, recently passed by the Legislature, creates a new requirement. It amends ORS 3.041 and requires that these vacancies must be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.

Comments on any of the candidates can be submitted to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, at 503-378-6246, or dustin.e.buehler@oregon.gov.

To receive answers to questions about the appointment process, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.