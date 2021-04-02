Oregon Governor Welcomes Students Back to Classrooms

First day of elementary hybrid in-person instruction in both districts

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown visited Lincoln Elementary in Woodburn and Scott Elementary in Portland as students in both schools returned for their first day of hybrid in-person instruction.

“There is no better reminder of why school is so foundational to our children’s lifelong success than seeing the way their faces light up when they see their teacher and their friends in a classroom for the first time after an incredibly challenging year,” said Governor Brown. “I’d like to thank Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero and Acting Superintendent Juan Larios for inviting me to their districts to share in this special moment for Oregon children today. And I’d like to thank all the educators, school staff, and parents who have worked together tirelessly to make today possible for Oregon students.”

Governor Brown toured Lincoln Elementary with Woodburn School District Acting Superintendent Juan Larios, School Board Chair Anthony Medina, Principal Sarah Flynn, and district and school staff. At Lincoln, she visited a kindergarten classroom and two bilingual first grade classrooms, as well as the school’s health screening room for students.

Welcoming Governor Brown to Scott Elementary were Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero, school board member Scott Bailey, Principal Megan McCarter, and district and school staff. Governor Brown toured kindergarten and first grade classrooms, including a Spanish immersion classroom, as well as the school’s intensive skills classroom, which provides in-person instructional opportunities for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She also spoke with Principal McCarter and teachers about the preparations the school made for in-person instruction.