Oregon Governor: Washington County Circuit Court Vacancy

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Washington County Circuit Court created by the planned retirement of Judge Jim L. Fun. The Governor thanked Judge Fun for his dedicated judicial service, and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Fun’s retirement takes effect September 30, 2021.

Interested applicants should mail (no hand delivery) their completed application forms to: Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 900 Court Street NE #254, Salem, OR 97301-4047. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Forms emailed by 5:00 p.m. on the closing date will be considered timely so long as original signed forms postmarked by the closing date are later received.

Governor Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. SB 977, recently passed by the Legislature, creates a new requirement. It amends ORS 3.041 and requires that these vacancies must be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.

To receive answers to questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online.