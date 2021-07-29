Oregon Governor Visits Klamath County

Governor Kate Brown Visits Klamath County, Sees Devastation Caused by the Bootleg Fire

Klamath, Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown visited Klamath County, where she toured areas of damage from the Bootleg Fire and met with local officials, command staff, firefighters, Oregon National Guard members, and other frontline staff.

As part of her visit, the Governor received a briefing from incident command staff, visited Oregon National Guard members working traffic control points, and toured the Bly Fire Camp where she was briefed on frontline operations and had the chance to meet and thank those working the fire.

“Today I saw firsthand the impacts of the nation’s largest fire,” said Governor Brown. “Oregonians should be incredibly proud of the extraordinary coordination between local, state, federal, tribal, and community partners that goes into responding to a fire of this magnitude.

“I am grateful for the hardworking fire crews on the ground, our Oregon National Guard members providing support, and all those contributing to response efforts.

“The Bootleg Fire underscores the need for our state to have more boots on the ground to respond to fires, as well as the resources necessary to create fire adapted communities and more resilient landscapes.”

The Governor was joined today by Adjutant General Michael Stencel, Oregon Department of Forestry Chief of Fire Protection Doug Grafe, Deputy State Fire Marshal Travis Medema, Klamath County Chair Kelley Minty Morris, Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd, and Lake County Commissioner Barry Shullanberger.