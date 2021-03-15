Politics

Oregon Governor: Summer Learning, Child Care Package for Kids

Mar 15, 2021

Oregon Leaders to Testify in Support of $250 Million Summer Learning and Child Care Package for Kids

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek will testify in support of their $250 million Summer Learning and Child Care package to help students and children learn, thrive, and have fun this summer.  The hearing of the Joint Ways & Means Subcommittee on Education will be live-streamed online .

More details on the summer learning and child care package, which was announced on March 8, are available here.

