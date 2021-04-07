Oregon Governor: Legislature to Support Police Accountability

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown appeared before the House Committee on Judiciary to urge her support for a set of bills aimed at increasing police accountability. Among those bills is HB 2162, which was a recommendation of the Governor’s Public Safety Training and Standards Taskforce.

“This past year, more than ever, we’ve seen Oregonians standing up to make their voices heard in calling for racial justice and police accountability—even in the middle of a pandemic—because the need for change is so pressing. And we have responded with action,” said Governor Brown.

“Last summer, I created the Public Safety Training and Standards Task Force to complete a full review of law enforcement training, certification, and decertification practices in Oregon. Their recommendations are reflected in House Bill 2162. The Racial Justice Council has been focused on centering racial equity in police accountability. And, over the summer in a special session, the legislature passed—with bipartisan support—legislation limiting tear gas and other uses of force, as well as holding law enforcement accountable.

“Our commitment to furthering this critical work is evidenced by the set of police accountability bills considered. The path to racial justice in our state is a long one, but these bills are very important steps in building a more just and equitable Oregon.”

A copy of the Governor’s prepared testimony is available here. A recording of today’s committee hearing is available on the Oregon Legislature’s website.