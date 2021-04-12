Oregon Governor: FEMA Pilot Vaccination Center in Jackson County

Salem, OR (STL.News) In coordination with the White House, Governor Kate Brown announced today that FEMA has selected Jackson County as a site for a Pilot Community Vaccination Center (CVC) — the second in the Pacific Northwest and the first in Oregon. The CVC will begin operations on April 21, bringing an additional 1,000 vaccine doses per day to support Jackson, Klamath, and Josephine counties, an area of the state that was hard hit during last year’s historic wildfire season.

“We must reach Oregonians where they are, including those who may not have easy access to health care,” said Governor Brown. “FEMA’s Pilot Community Vaccination Center will bolster our efforts to reach rural and agricultural communities, unsheltered populations, and those displaced by last year’s historic wildfires.”

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in all parts of Oregon, including Jackson County, one of our best tools to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants is to quickly get vaccines into arms. I am grateful for the work of the Biden-Harris administration and FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich to help bring additional vaccines to Jackson County, which has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19, in addition to continuing to recover from last year’s historic wildfires.”

This joint effort from FEMA, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Jackson County Health and Human Services, and Jackson County Emergency Management includes creating a fixed site with drive-thru and walk-up options, as well as mobile vaccination delivery. Through this partnership, vaccination capacity in Jackson County will expand by an additional 1,000 doses per day. These doses will be provided directly by the federal government and will not be taken from Oregon’s or Jackson County’s regular allotments.

The Jackson County Pilot CVC will be located at the Expo in Central Point, beginning April 21 for eight weeks. Registration is possible on site. However, individuals are strongly encouraged to register for an appointment by scheduling online at jcorcovid19.org/VaccineAppointments or calling 2-1-1 for information in English or Spanish. Mobile vaccination delivery locations and hours will be available and updated on the Jackson County and Oregon Health Authority websites.