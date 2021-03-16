Oregon Governor Brown Submits Appointments for Senate Confirmation

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown submitted a list of state board and commission appointments yesterday to the Oregon Senate for confirmation.

“State board and commission members bring a diverse set of backgrounds and life experiences to address a wide range of issues facing state government,” said Governor Brown. “Their contributions help lead to policies and strategies that better enable us to serve and represent all Oregonians. I appreciate the willingness of all these nominees to serve our great state and help make it better for all those who call it home.”

The full list of nominees is available here.