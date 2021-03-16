Politics

Oregon Governor Brown Submits Appointments for Senate Confirmation

ByPublisher3

Mar 16, 2021 , ,

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown submitted a list of state board and commission appointments yesterday to the Oregon Senate for confirmation.

“State board and commission members bring a diverse set of backgrounds and life experiences to address a wide range of issues facing state government,” said Governor Brown.  “Their contributions help lead to policies and strategies that better enable us to serve and represent all Oregonians.  I appreciate the willingness of all these nominees to serve our great state and help make it better for all those who call it home.”

The full list of nominees is available here.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Texas Governor Abbott: Appointments to Manufactured Housing Board

Mar 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Texas Governor: 3rd Week Of Save Our Seniors Initiative In 28 Counties

Mar 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kansas Governor: 50,000 COVID-19 Comfort Kits for Kids, Families

Mar 16, 2021 Publisher3