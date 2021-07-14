Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown announced that she will appoint Kelly Kritzer to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Cameron Wogan. Kritzer currently serves as the probate commissioner and law clerk for the Klamath and Lake County Circuit Courts. Her appointment is effective immediately.

“Kelly Kritzer’s experience has given her a deep familiarity with the varied work of the Klamath County Circuit Court, and will enable her to hit the ground running immediately,” said Governor Brown. “I am pleased to appoint her to the bench.”

Kritzer grew up in Michigan and earned her bachelor’s degree in 1991 from the University of Michigan. After spending a number of years studying and working in archaeology, Kritzer went on to law school at Willamette University, spending summers as a law student intern in Klamath County. After graduating in 2003, Kritzer served as a law clerk for the Klamath County Circuit Court for three years and then as a Klamath County Deputy District Attorney. After leaving the DA’s office, Kritzer went into private practice from 2008 to 2016. In 2017, she was hired into her current role as probate commissioner and law clerk, where she provides legal research and writing support for judges in Klamath and Lake Counties; helps to develop court forms, rules, and policies; provides community legal trainings and education; handles probate matters such as trusts, wills, and estates; and serves as a mediator in landlord-tenant and small claims matters. In addition to her legal work, Kritzer, who has a master’s degree in archaeological resources management, has worked since 1998 as a seasonal archaeologist at Crater Lake National Park.

In the 25 years she has lived in Klamath County, Kritzer has been active in the community. She has been a member of the Klamath County Bar Association since 2003, and has served on both the Klamath County Family Law Advisory Committee and the Klamath County Circuit Court’s Parenting Time Planning Committee. She served as president of the board of the Sage Community School from 2012 to 2015, as a juvenile delinquency court representative from 2006 to 2007, and the board president of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Klamath County from 2006 to 2012.