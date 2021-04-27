Oregon Governor Appoints Justin Kidd to Marion County Justice Court

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown announced that she will appoint Justin Kidd to the Marion County Justice Court. Mr. Kidd will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice of the Peace Janice Zyryanoff, who is retiring at the end of June. The appointment is effective July 1, 2021.

“Justin Kidd brings patience, compassion, and experience to the Justice Court,” Governor Brown said. “Both his personal and professional experiences with the legal system have provided him with the empathy necessary to be Marion County’s next Justice of the Peace. I am confident that he will help ensure that all people in Marion County have access to justice, regardless of their circumstances.”

Justin Kidd is a Senior Assistant Attorney General in the Trial Division of the Oregon Department of Justice, where he represents the State in a spectrum of cases ranging from small claims to multimillion dollar jury trials and complex class action suits involving constitutional claims. He joined the Department of Justice as an Honors Attorney in 2009 and now coordinates the Honors Attorney program and leads the Trial Division’s Law Clerk program. Kidd also mentors law students, volunteers for mock trial competitions, and has served as a foster parent for years.

Kidd obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Denver, his master’s degree in public management from Carnegie Mellon University, and his law degree from the University of California, Berkley. Prior to obtaining his law degree, Kidd was selected as a Boettcher Scholar, a Point Scholar, and a Truman Scholar for Public Service.