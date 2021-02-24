Oregon Governor Appoints Judges to Circuit Court in Marion County

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown announced that she will appoint two judges to positions on the Marion County Circuit Court. Governor Brown will appoint James ‘Jim’ Edmonds to a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mary James, and will appoint Jodie Bureta to a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Claudia Burton.

“The Marion County Circuit Court manages a diverse and complex caseload, and I am pleased to appoint two experienced litigators who will hit the ground running,” Governor Brown said. “Like other courts around the state, Marion County will face a backlog of trials, particularly civil trials, as we emerge from the pandemic. Having Edmonds’ and Bureta’s expertise on the bench will help the court work through those cases fairly and efficiently.”

Edmonds is a lawyer in private practice, who has worked as a civil litigator for nearly 35 years. He was born and raised in Marion County, and has spent his entire legal career in the area. Edmonds earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon in 1982, and graduated with his law degree from George Washington University Law School in 1986. After graduating from law school, he entered private practice as a civil litigation attorney with Clark, Marsh, Lindauer and McClinton, rising to be a managing partner with that firm. Since 2008, he has been a partner and managing partner at Fetherston Edmonds LLP. He teaches as an adjunct professor at Willamette University School of Law, and serves as a part-time judge pro tem. Edmonds is active in his community, volunteering with the Marion County Association of Defenders, the United Way Mid-Willamette Valley, and the Salem Multicultural Institute World Beat Festival. Edmonds’ appointment is effective immediately.

Bureta currently serves as a full-time hearings referee in Marion County, and her more than 17 years of legal experience span both criminal and civil law. Bureta attended Gonzaga University, and earned her law degree from Willamette University College of Law in 2003. Following her graduation, Bureta worked for over a decade as a Deputy District Attorney for the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, rising to become a trial team lead, and handling homicide and sexual assault cases, among others. During that time, she worked on the Oregon Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Task Force, and served on the faculty at the Sexual Assault Training Institute. In 2014, she transitioned to a job in the Civil Enforcement Division of the Oregon Department of Justice, spending six years investigating and prosecuting elder abuse and Medicaid fraud. In March 2020, Bureta became a full-time judge pro tem and hearings referee for the Marion County Circuit Court. Bureta volunteered for a number of years with Baden-Powell Service Association, a scouting program for youth and adults of all genders, and with Northwest Children’s Outreach. She has also volunteered to help develop and present trainings on topics related to sexual assault, serves on state and local bar committees, and mentors law students. Bureta’s appointment is effective March 11, 2021.