Oregon Governor Announces Lincoln County Circuit Court Vacancy

Judge Thomas Branford to Retire from Lincoln County Bench

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Lincoln County Circuit Court created by the planned retirement of Judge Thomas Branford. The Governor thanked Judge Branford for his dedicated judicial service, and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Branford’s retirement takes effect February 28, 2021.

Interested applicants should mail (no hand delivery) their completed application forms to: Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 900 Court Street NE #254, Salem, OR 97301-4047. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021. Forms emailed by 5:00 p.m. on the closing date will be considered timely so long as original signed forms postmarked by the closing date are later received.

Governor Kate Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar.