Oregon Governor: $110 Million from FEMA to Support Vaccination Efforts

Governor Kate Brown Statement on Receiving $110 Million from FEMA to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement on FEMA’s announcement that Oregon will receive $110 million in federal funding to assist the state with vaccine distribution efforts:

“I am extremely pleased that Oregon will receive these critical funds from FEMA as we continue our efforts to ramp up vaccinations across the state. These emergency funds bring some welcome financial relief and will help ensure the cost of vaccinating Oregonians will not be a barrier to our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank our partners at FEMA for streamlining the public assistance grant process. The expedited funding will help the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management provide vaccine access to Oregonians and support local vaccination efforts across the state.”

The $110 million award is funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster. FEMA reimbursement is paid directly to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, which then makes disbursements to the local and tribal jurisdictions and state agencies that incurred costs.

FEMA’s press announcement is available here.