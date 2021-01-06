Onslow County: Cyle Norris Receives More Than 9 Years in Prison

Onslow County Gang Member, Cyle Norris Receives More Than 9 Years in Federal Prison

NEW BERN, N.C (STL.News) Cyle Norris, 30, of Onslow County, was sentenced on January 5, 2021, to 112 months imprisonment for: (1) conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine; and (2) distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

The evidence presented during the sentencing hearing revealed that on December 20, 2019, Norris sold a quantity of methamphetamine to an undercover officer working with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in the Richlands, N.C. area. The investigation further revealed that between August 2018 and the time of his arrest, Norris possessed and/or distributed more than 250 grams of methamphetamine. According to law enforcement, Norris was also a member of a violent gang.

The investigation was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) joint federal, state, and local investigation targeting a multi-State drug trafficking organization that has been responsible for the distribution of large quantities of extremely pure methamphetamine in Onslow County and throughout the United States. OCDETF cooperative investigations are the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling national and regional level drug trafficking organizations.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Onslow, Duplin and Craven County Sheriff’s Offices and the Beaufort and Kinston Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today