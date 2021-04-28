  • Wed. Apr 28th, 2021
Business

Apr 28, 2021 , ,
Omnicom Prices $800 Million Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, NY (STL.News) Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of 2.600% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on August 1, 2031.  The transaction is expected to close on May 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.  The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or included in any automated quotation system.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.600 percent per annum.  The Notes will be the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Omnicom Group Inc. and will rank equal in right of payment to all of its existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness.

Omnicom Group Inc. intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem its 3.625% Senior Notes due 2022 co-issued with Omnicom Capital Inc., which mature on May 1, 2022, and of which $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount was outstanding as of March 31, 2021.

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

