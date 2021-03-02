Omaha: Jason Brodersen Sentenced for Eagle Trafficking

Omaha Man, Jason Brodersen Sentenced for Bald and Golden Eagle Trafficking

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Omaha, Nebraska, man convicted of a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and Migratory Bird Treaty Act was sentenced on February 24, 2021, by Daneta L. Wollmann, U.S. Magistrate Judge.

Jason Brodersen, age 49, was sentenced to one year of probation and was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a fine of $1,250, and a $35 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Brodersen was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2017. The conviction stems from Brodersen, without being permitted to do so, knowingly possessing and transporting bald and golden eagles and parts of the eagles.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric Kelderman and Meghan Dilges prosecuted the case.

