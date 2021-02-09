Iron Youth Member, Caleb Nathaniel Oliver Charged with Unlawfully Possessing a Machine Gun

(STL.News) In San Antonio, federal authorities filed a criminal complaint against an Iron Youth member for illegally possessing a machine gun, announced U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division.

Caleb Nathaniel Oliver, age 19 of Smiley, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun. Upon conviction, Oliver faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

The criminal complaint alleges that on February 5, 2021, Oliver purchased a fully automatic machine gun from an undercover officer for $1,000. According to the complaint, Oliver is a member of the group called Iron Youth, a racially motivated violent extremist group that advocates violence in the furtherance of its objectives. Beginning in September 2020, Oliver had several meetings with the undercover officer to discuss the purchase of the machine gun.

Oliver, who was arrested on Friday evening after exchanging money and taking possession of the machine gun, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing expected later this week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth S. Chestney in San Antonio.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The FBI is conducting this investigation with assistance from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William R. Harris and Mark Roomberg are prosecuting this case.

