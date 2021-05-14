Olean: Shane Guay Convicted Of Receipt of Child Pornography

Olean Man, Shane Guay Going To Prison For Receiving Naked Pictures Of Young Girls On Social Media

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Shane Guay, 30, of Olean, NY, who was convicted of receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to serve 144 months in prison and 10 years supervised release by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan A. Tokash and Laura A. Higgins, who handled the case, stated that in November 2016, the defendant solicited minor victims through the Instagram application to produce images of child pornography. On November 6, 2016, the defendant received an image of Victim 1, who was 12 years old at the time. On November 8, 2016, Guay received two images of Victim 2, who was 13 years old at the time.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers recovered 154 images and five videos of child pornography on electronic devices seized from the defendant. Some of the images included prepubescent children, as well as depictions of violence.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly; the HSI Office of International Affairs in S. Africa; the New York State Police, under the direction of Major James Hall; the Olean Police Department, under the direction of Chief Jeff Rowley; the Harris County, GA Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Mike Jolley; and the Ayer, Massachusetts Police Department, under the direction of Chief William A. Murray.

