Oklahoma: Vaccination Center to Open Soon in Tulsa

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Today the White House announced a new community vaccination center will open in Tulsa on Wednesday, April 21. The federally supported vaccination center will be located at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, 3727 East Apache Street.

“Oklahomans welcome this additional support from the federal government to further fuel our state’s successful vaccination rollout,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “We are well on our way to getting our summer back.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will lend support to the vaccination site, in partnership with the Tulsa Health Department, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the Oklahoma National Guard and state and local partners.

“We are grateful to receive additional resources in Tulsa to reach as many people as possible during one of the largest vaccination rollouts in our country’s history. I want to thank our federal partners for selecting Tulsa for this opportunity and want to thank the State of Oklahoma for its continued distribution of the vaccine as we all do our part to protect our neighbors,” said City of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

“The news that Tulsa County is getting a vaccine distribution POD of this size is more than welcome news. We are pleased to be chosen to have one of these facilities in our County. I urge every citizen to get the vaccine so we can continue to recover from the effects of this pandemic even more quickly,” said Tulsa County’s Board of County Commissioners Chairman Stan Sallee.

The location was selected based on data analysis including the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index and other Census data, as well as input from state and local partners. The index takes into consideration critical data points, including socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation.

“The pandemic has hit our most vulnerable populations the hardest including those from lower socioeconomic households and people of color. The TCC Northeast Campus provides access to our community, is served by Tulsa Transit, and supports the College’s vision of an educated, employed, and thriving community,” said TCC President & CEO Dr. Leigh Goodson.

The center will bolster the state’s robust vaccine distribution network, with an explicit focus to ensure access to communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.

“As we continue to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in our community, it’s important to ensure equitable access for those who have been disproportionately affected by the virus. The addition of a temporary community vaccination center located in north Tulsa will increase opportunities for residents to receive the vaccine. I am grateful to the local, state and federal agencies who are collaborating to bring this center to fruition,” said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart.

“OSDH is excited to work with our federal and local partners to set up this community vaccination center in Tulsa that will bring additional COVID-19 vaccine doses into the state and increase accessibility to many Oklahomans who are most at risk from the virus. Throughout our state’s vaccine rollout, we’ve prioritized equitable vaccine access so every Oklahoman can be protected from COVID-19 — this center will help us further that goal. It’s another example of how our state’s strong partnerships contribute to our success in providing this lifesaving vaccine to all Oklahomans. We are proud of the work that’s been done so far and we look forward to building on our momentum with this initiative,” said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye.

The center will provide the opportunity to administer up to 21,000 vaccinations per week for eight weeks. The 21,000 doses are designated specifically for the center and will be provided to the state in addition to the regular anticipated weekly allocation.

“For more than a year, the Oklahoma National Guard has been a proud contributor to Oklahoma’s whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we remain ready to continue our support to our state and local partners and bring an end to the pandemic,” said Col. Bob Walter, Oklahoma National Guard Joint Task Force Commander.

Any Oklahoman age 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. A parent or legal guardian must be present with individuals under the age of 18. Appointments may be scheduled using the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal at vaccinate.ok.gov. Walk-in appointments will also be available.

“This Community Vaccine Center exemplifies the multitude of outstanding partnerships we have in Oklahoma across all levels of government. We are appreciative of this additional opportunity to bring vaccines to every Oklahoman who wishes to have one,” said ODEMHS Director Mark Gower.

“FEMA is committed to supporting the State of Oklahoma and City of Tulsa in the equitable, efficient and timely distribution of vaccines. Our state and local partners have made an extraordinary effort in the vaccine rollout, this site is another step toward ensuring all individuals who want a COVID-19 vaccine have access to one,” said FEMA Region 6 Regional Administrator Tony Robinson.