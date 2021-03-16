Oklahoma: Taps Scott Williams to Fill Pardon & Parole Board Vacancy

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced he has nominated Scott Williams to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

“I am thrilled that Scott Williams will soon join the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board,” said Governor Stitt. “Scott is the perfect fit for this role. He is a true professional with decades of experience, shares my vision for a safer, more just Oklahoma and is committed to serving with excellence.”

Williams has served on several boards, including the Office of Juvenile Affairs, State Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice, Salt and Light Leadership Training (SALLT) and the OKC Black Justice Fund’s evaluation committee. He also spent over 25 years in the criminal justice and mental health fields and served as a Campus Pastor at Life.Church.

“I’m truly honored and grateful to be appointed by Governor Stitt to serve as a member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board,” said Williams. “I’ve devoted more than 25 years of my career to the fields of mental health, criminal justice, education, ministry, and leadership consulting, and I have a genuine commitment to leaving a positive impact on the people, systems and organizations that I serve. I am dedicated to upholding the Pardon and Parole Board’s mission through carrying out the fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of Oklahoma by making careful and informed decisions, focusing on public safety, offender accountability, victim rights and efficacious re-entry.”

Williams holds a bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in criminal justice management and administration. He and his wife, LaKendria, have two sons.

QUOTES OF ENDORSEMENT:

“Scott Williams served as chair of the Office of Juvenile Affairs governing board during the early years of my tenure with the agency. During his service, he provided outstanding leadership and challenged our agency to think differently and seek solutions-oriented methods to finding the best outcomes for those we served and for the taxpayers of Oklahoma. He practices pragmatic leadership and has the needed criminal justice experience to hold those accountable that are a risk to our neighbors and to offer a path to restoration for those who have demonstrated readiness to return to productivity.” — Steven Buck, former Secretary of Human Services and former Office Of Juvenile Affairs Director

“Scott Williams is a great choice for the Pardon and Parole Board. He has a depth of discernment and a unique breadth of experience that will prove a tremendous asset to the difficult work before this board.” — Wes Lane, Former OK County District Attorney, SALLT Founder & Chief Visionary Officer

“Scott Williams is a one-of-a-kind leader and strategic thinker. He has a genuine desire to impact the lives of those he interacts with and the extraordinary ability to help people reach their God-given potential. Scott was a catalytic influence in my developmental journey and Hope Is Alive’s founding. Every time he pours into our residents and speaks at our events, everyone leaves with a renewed sense of hope for the future. His unique perspective and insight will be invaluable to the Pardon and Parole Board’s deliberation process for eligible offenders to have a successful re-entry.” — Lance Lang, Founder, CEO Hope Is Alive