Oklahoma: Secretary Ryan Walters Discusses About Education

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) In case you missed it, News On 6 featured Secretary of Education Ryan Walters to discuss his love of teaching and his hope for the future of Oklahoma’s education system. Walters, the only Secretary of Education to continue teaching while serving in this role, has been an integral part of Governor Kevin Stitt’s effort to reopen schools and make Oklahoma a top ten state in education.

To watch the story click here.

Governor Stitt announced Ryan Walters as his nominee for Secretary of Education in September 2020. Walters is the youngest Secretary of Education in Oklahoma history. The Oklahoma State Department of Education named Walters as an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalist in 2016.