Oklahoma Governor Stitt Appoints Courtney Warmington

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt today appointed Courtney Warmington to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

“Courtney is a driven Oklahoman who is dedicated to succeeding in everything she does,” said Governor Stitt. “Her passion for higher education and serving others makes her perfect for this role.”

“I am humbled by Governor Stitt’s appointment to the Oklahoma State Regents position,” said Warmington. “As a beneficiary of degrees from two of Oklahoma’s institutions of higher learning – and as a parent to three who I hope will soon do the same – it will be an honor to be a part of helping to ensure that Oklahoma’s public institutions are educating tomorrow’s workforce with the degrees needed to thrive in today’s economy.”

Warmington earned her bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University before attending Oklahoma City University School of Law. After graduating magna cum laude, she started working in the Labor and Employment Practice Group at the law firm of Crowe & Dunlevy.

In 2016, Warmington joined what is now the Fuller Tubb Bickford Warmington & Panach law firm. She has extensive experience assisting employers in state and federal litigation and administrative proceedings involving wrongful termination, workplace discrimination and harassment and retaliation. Warmington also routinely handles wage and hour matters, on both the state and federal levels, using the experience she gained during a four-year term as an Administrative Law Judge for the Oklahoma Department of Labor.

In addition to a litigation practice, she also routinely advises employers on everything from recruiting and retention to discipline and termination issues by conducting audits, investigations, management and employee training, and drafting policies and procedures.

Warmington has been listed in the Top 25 Women Oklahoma Super Lawyers since 2014.