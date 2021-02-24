Oklahoma Governor Nominated Jennifer Grigsby

Governor Stitt Announces Jennifer Grigsby to Join Cabinet as Secretary of Economic Administration

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today he has nominated Jennifer Grigsby to join his cabinet as the Secretary of Economic Administration. Grigsby will oversee more than 20 state agencies including the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the Office of the State Treasurer, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the State Auditor and Inspector, as an integral part of Governor Stitt’s goal to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state for business and deliver taxpayers more for their money.

“Jennifer Grigbsy will be an incredible asset to our team,” said Governor Stitt. “Her work ethic, drive for excellence and determination to move Oklahoma forward will have an immediate, positive impact and I am thrilled to welcome her to this new role.”

“I am honored to join Governor Stitt’s cabinet,” said Grigsby. “As a native Oklahoman and lifelong resident, I am passionate about the advancement of our state. I look forward to serving the people of Oklahoma by applying my corporate leadership experience to make state government more efficient and work better for taxpayers.”

Grigsby’s nomination goes to the Senate for confirmation.