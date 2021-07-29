Oklahoma Governor: National Guard Partnership with Azerbaijan

Gov. Stitt Affirms OK National Guard Partnership with Azerbaijan in Meeting With Minister of Defense

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt affirmed the Oklahoma National Guard’s strategic partnership with the Azerbaijan Army and pledged his continued support for the U.S. Department of Defense State Partnership Program during a meeting yesterday with Azerbaijan Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov.

“The Oklahoma National Guard has been a strong partner with Azerbaijan since 2002 and I am pleased to continue that relationship through the State Partnership Program,” said Gov. Stitt.

Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, The Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Jon Harrison, Oklahoma National Guard Director of Joint Staff, accompanied the governor to the meeting.

Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur and Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Scott Mueller joined the governor for a lunch meeting with Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev.

The Oklahoma delegation wrapped up their day with an evening reception held by U.S. Ambassador Earle Litzenberger, who thanked the governor for coming to Azerbaijan and praised him for his work to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

“America’s global interests in many important fields are well served by us having a good relationship with Azerbaijan, and Governor Stitt’s visit to Baku is helping us advance these interests in numerous areas, notably including regional and energy security,” said Ambassador Litzenberger. “Governor Stitt is also helping identify new opportunities for American companies to do business in this country. Companies from Oklahoma have expertise in areas – like agriculture – where Azerbaijan is looking to invest, making this an especially good time to explore new commercial partnerships. We are very pleased that the governor took time out of his schedule to bring his team here to meet with the leaders of Azerbaijan’s government, business, and civil society communities.”

The Oklahoma delegation departed Baku this morning for events in rural regions of Azerbaijan.