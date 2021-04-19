Oklahoma Governor at 26th Annual Remembrance Ceremony

Gov. Stitt Speaks at 26th Annual Remembrance Ceremony at Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt joined Oklahomans in remembering the victims, survivors and heroes of the April 19, 1995 attack on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City.

The governor’s remarks at the 26th annual remembrance ceremony held at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum encouraged Oklahomans to remain civil to those with different opinions and referenced comments made by the Rev. Billy Graham and President Bill Clinton at a prayer service held just days after the attack.

“In the days following the attack, Rev. Billy Graham issued a challenge to Oklahomans, and to the world,” said Gov. Stitt. “He said, ‘The forces of hate and violence must not be allowed to gain their victory – not just in our society, but in our hearts. Nor must we respond to hate with more hate.’

“Never in our lifetime has it been easier for us to be divided. It feels like everywhere we turn, someone or something is trying to drive a wedge between us.

“Like Rev. Graham challenged us 26 years ago, we must guard our hearts from the forces of hate and violence. Oklahoma, we have come too far to give in now.”

Gov. Stitt also issued Executive Order 2021-09 on Friday, directing all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday.