Oklahoma Governor Appoints Shelly Paulk to Tax Commission

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today he has appointed State Budget Director Shelly Paulk to the Oklahoma Tax Commission for a six-year term pending State Senate confirmation.

Paulk has worked for the State of Oklahoma since November 2006 in progressively more advanced roles related to state budget and finances. She initially joined the Office of Management and Enterprise Services as a revenue and budget analyst before being promoted to Deputy Budget Director for Revenue in 2011 and to her current role as State Budget Director in 2019.

“I am greatly honored by the opportunity the Governor has extended to me to serve the people of Oklahoma in this new role,” Paulk said. “During the 14 years I’ve spent at OMES, working with revenue reporting and following tax policy has been more than just a job. It’s exciting to be able to continue that work from a different perspective and to contribute to the great work the Oklahoma Tax Commission is already doing. I am especially grateful for the experiences I’ve had working with such wonderful people at OMES over the last 14 years and the support and mentoring I’ve received.”

Part of her current duties include assisting and advising Gov. Stitt, Chief Operating Officer John Budd and Chief Financial Officer Amanda Rodriguez in management of state agency budgets by tracking, analyzing and reconciling revenue collections to all state appropriated or authorized funds and analyzing all revenue or tax related legislation.

“I have seen Shelly Paulk’s expansive and detailed knowledge of our state budget system and its processes firsthand as she has been an important member of my finance team,” said Gov. Stitt. “Her experience and commitment to excellence will be invaluable for the Oklahoma Tax Commission. I am pleased to appoint her to this new role as she continues to serve our state but will miss interacting with her more frequently.”

Before joining state government, Paulk spent 18 years in the education field. She holds a bachelor’s in business management and ethics from Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City and an MBA in leadership and organizational development from Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

Shelly and her husband, Jon, have three children and eight grandchildren.