Oklahoma Governor Appoints Rick Nagel to University of Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today he has appointed Acorn Growth Companies CEO and Managing Partner Rick Nagel to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Nagel, 49, lives in Norman and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science from the University of Oklahoma College of Engineering, where he was named a Phillips 66 Scholar. As Acorn’s managing partner, Nagel leads the strategic direction of the firm and its portfolio assets which exclusively focus in the aerospace, defense, intelligence and space sectors.

“Rick Nagel is passionate about education, and his extensive knowledge of the aerospace industry and evolving economy will help ensure the University of Oklahoma is producing graduates who are qualified and ready to enter our workforce,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Nagel serves on the governing board for the Aerospace Industries Association and is a corporate partner and member of the U.S. Army Association, the U.S. Air Force Association and the National Defense Industrial Association. He also serves on the executive committee for the Oklahoma State Chamber, as state president of the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs and as a Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Trustee.

“I am honored that Governor Stitt has selected me for this important role to serve my alma mater,” said Nagel. “My whole life has been dedicated to making sure children are ready and able to become productive and successful members of our society, and I look forward to using my industry expertise to help align our higher education system with our state’s 21st century economy.”

Nagel’s appointment was also praised by university and community leaders.

“We are delighted and honored to have Rick Nagel join the OU Board of Regents,” said University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr. “He is a distinguished alumnus and civic leader, and his professional success reflects well on OU. Our university and our profound purpose will be well served by his keen acumen and counsel. I look forward to working together.”

“I met Rick while we were students at OU, and we have been friends ever since,” said Norman Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Scott Martin. “I can’t think of a more qualified or prepared person to serve on the OU Board of Regents. His character and experience are huge assets to the mission of our university. He has a track record of success in business and is a leading expert in one of Oklahoma’s top industries, aerospace. Likewise, it’s great to have someone from Norman who cares passionately about this community and how it partners with the University in this capacity.”

If confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate, Nagel will replace Gary Pierson and serve a seven-year term expiring in March 2028.