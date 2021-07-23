Oklahoma Governor Appoints John O’Connor as AG

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today he has appointed John O’Connor to serve as the Attorney General for the State of Oklahoma. Under Article VI, Section 2 of the Oklahoma Constitution, and 51 O.S. § 10, the Governor has the authority to appoint an attorney general should the office be vacated prior to the term’s expiration. O’Connor will fill the unexpired term ending January 9, 2023.

“I am excited to appoint John O’Connor to serve as Oklahoma’s attorney general,” said Governor Stitt. “John is the right leader for this moment. As an attorney, John is known amongst his peers to be of the highest competence and integrity, receiving the highest possible ethical and legal ratings during his 40 years of practice. More importantly, John is a man of high moral character who will do the right things for the right reasons – not for personal gain. I have the utmost confidence in him to uphold the law and fight for all 4 million Oklahomans.”

O’Connor is an attorney at Hall Estill, a Tulsa-based regional full service law firm. He has 40 years of experience in the field of law, focusing on civil litigation including complex commercial and general civil litigation. O’Connor has an AV peer review rating through Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized as an Oklahoma Super Lawyer, one of Oklahoma’s Top Rated Lawyers, and a Best Lawyer in America. He was also one of 10 attorneys who were selected by the Editorial Board of the Tulsa Business Journal to be recognized among Tulsa’s 2012 Power Attorneys. In 2018, President Donald Trump nominated O’Connor to serve as a United States District Judge for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Oklahoma. O’Connor earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Oklahoma State University and graduated law school from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected by Governor Stitt to serve 4 million Oklahomans as attorney general protecting their interests and the State of Oklahoma,” said O’Connor. “There is much work to be done and I look forward to bringing my experience to the office in service to the good people of Oklahoma.”

O’Connor is an active member of his community. He is a past-President of the Rotary Club of Tulsa and served two terms as President and Director of Tulsa’s Ronald McDonald House. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Dillon International, Inc., an international country adoption agency, and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma State University Alumni Association. Until recently, he also served on the board of trustees for OSU-Tulsa.

A Tulsa native, O’Connor has been married to his wife Lucia for 43 years. They have four children and 10 grandchildren.