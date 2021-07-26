Oklahoma Governor Appoints Dana L. Kuehn to The Supreme Court

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced his appointment of Judge Dana L. Kuehn to the Supreme Court of Oklahoma. This is Governor Stitt’s third appointment to the state Supreme Court. Judge Kuehn is the first woman to serve on both of the State’s high courts.

“I am honored to appoint Judge Kuehn to the Oklahoma Supreme Court,” said Governor Stitt. “Kuehn is a diligent public servant, and is well versed in many complex areas of the law. I have every confidence in her ability to uphold and defend justice for Oklahomans.”

“As a lifelong Oklahoman, I feel such privilege for the opportunity to serve the state at this capacity. I share the governor’s passion in making Oklahoma the best it can be and am eager to do so through the Supreme Court,” said Judge Kuehn. “I am grateful to Governor Stitt for his faith and trust as I begin this new role.”

Prior to her appointment, Judge Kuehn served as an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Judge since 2017. In this role, Kuehn was the 2021 Presiding Judge, the Vice- Presiding Judge from 2018 to 2020 and the Oklahoma Judicial Conference Vice President. Kuehn was an Associate District Judge of Tulsa County from 2006 to 2017, before moving to the Court of Criminal Appeals. She is also an experienced attorney and worked as a Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney and as an associate attorney at Steidley and Neal, before becoming a Judge.

Judge Kuehn received her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of law in 1996 and graduated with her B.A. in Political Science from Oklahoma State University.

Kuehn is an involved community member, serving on committees for the Oklahoma and Tulsa County Bar Association. She previously filled the roles of President and Secretary of the University of Tulsa College of Law Alumni Board and was an active board member of the Ronald McDonald House of Tulsa. Judge Kuehn formerly served her community as a youth deacon, and now attends First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa with her husband, Patrick, and their four children.

QUOTES OF ENDORSEMENT:

“Judge Kuehn has long served with the utmost integrity her community and our great state. With Judge Kuehn, Governor Stitt has appointed to the high court a person of high intellect and humility, essential attributes for the seat to which she has been appointed. She applies the law as written. Above all else, Judge Kuehn’s heart is pure and her faith is rightly rooted. I applaud the appointment.” – Judge Trevor Pemberton, Court of Civil Appeals

“Judge Kuehn is a great example of integrity and character. Her nomination to the Supreme Court is an example of how Governor Stitt objectively selects a candidate based on experience. I’ve had the opportunity of serving our community, as well as, learning more about our judicial system with Judge Kuehn over the past few years. I am happy to see her progress in her career, and continue to give back as an Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice.” – Kari Suttee, Tulsa

“I have known Judge Dana Kuehn for many years and know that she has prepared for this high calling to duty for all of her life. She served with honor on the District Court and the Court of Criminal Appeals and is now highly qualified to serve as a Justice on the Supreme Court of Oklahoma. I commend Governor Stitt for his very focused and disciplined judicial appointment process.” – retired Justice Steven W. Taylor

“The governor clearly valued experience in his selection process. Dana has been a prosecutor, a District Judge, and a Justice on the Court of Criminal Appeals. An astute selection who will be an excellent addition to the State’s Judicial System.” – Ken Lackey, Chairman of Nordam

“Awesome! Dana Kuehn’s appointment to Oklahoma Supreme Court is great for the State of Oklahoma. Dana has been a wonderful colleague on the Court of Criminal Appeals. Our loss is the State’s gain.” – Judge David Lewis, Court of Criminal Appeals