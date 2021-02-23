Oklahoma Governor Announces Susan Winchester to Join Cabinet

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced today Susan Winchester, former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and Oklahoma’s first female Speaker Pro-Tempore, will join his cabinet as the Secretary of Licensing and Regulation. Winchester will oversee more than 80 state agencies as an integral part of Governor Stitt’s goal to deliver taxpayers more for their money.

“I am thrilled to welcome Susan Winchester to our team as Secretary of Licensing and Regulation,” said Governor Stitt. “Susan brings unparalleled experience and shares my commitment to unleashing Oklahoma’s full economic potential. She will prove integral in our pursuit to become a Top Ten state.”

“It is an honor to return to serve the state of Oklahoma in this new role,” said Winchester. “I am excited to get to work with Governor Stitt to move our state forward by cutting red tape, getting rid of excessive regulations and creating a system that encourages success instead of preserving mediocrity.”

QUOTES OF ENDORSEMENT:

“Susan Winchester’s decades of effective conservative leadership, including her time as House Speaker Pro Tempore, will strongly benefit Governor Stitt’s efforts to help businesses thrive by maintaining a proper, limited role for government.” – House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka

“Susan has extensive experience in both the private and public sectors. That experience, along with her conservative philosophy, makes her an ideal selection by the Governor for this position. I look forward to carrying her nomination to the Senate for confirmation.” – Assistant Majority Floor Leader Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle

“The Tulsa Regional Chamber congratulates Susan Winchester on her appointment as Secretary of Licensing and Regulation. Susan is a longtime public servant who has contributed to prosperity in our state through a number of different roles. Susan is a thoughtful, pragmatic leader and a tireless advocate of effective government for the people of Oklahoma. We are confident Susan will be a tremendous asset to Governor Stitt’s administration and we look forward to working with her in this new role.” – Mike Neal, Tulsa Chamber of Commerce

“We applaud the governor for bringing a renewed focus to finding efficiency in government, cutting red tape, eliminating excessive regulations, and giving state agencies the tools to attract and retain a talented workforce to serve all Oklahoma citizens. Susan Winchester is an ideal selection for this new position because she has the experience and leadership skills to bring the right group of stakeholders together to ensure Oklahoma’s government doesn’t hinder business and economic growth.” – Chad Warmington, Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce.

ABOUT SUSAN:

From 1998 until 2008, Susan Winchester was a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, serving as Oklahoma’s first female Speaker Pro-Tempore. In 2005, she was selected as one of 40 emerging state leaders from across the nation to participate in the Toll Fellowship Program sponsored by the Council of State Governments. Other legislative awards and honors include The Defender of Free Enterprise Award from the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and the Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy as well as induction into the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy Hall of Fame.

From 2017-2019, she served as Chief of Staff for Lt. Governor Todd Lamb. Prior to joining Lamb’s office, she served 8 years as President for the Research Institute for Economic Development, a pro-economic development growth company that worked to ensure Oklahoma’s legislative leaders worked toward progressive business ventures and policy initiatives.

Winchester is a member of numerous local and state organizations promoting leadership development. She currently sits on the board and has served as Board Chair for the Oklahoma City National Memorial and The Oklahoma Academy for State Goals. She is also a board member for the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the Economic Club of Oklahoma and is currently serving her third term as President of the Regents of the Regional Universities System of Oklahoma. She is a member and former board member of Leadership Oklahoma.

In 2016, she was recognized as a National Mother of Achievement by the Washington D. C. based Association of American Mothers. She has also been recognized as the Oklahoma Woman of the Year by the Journal Record.

Before her career in politics, Winchester was a businesswoman in the agricultural industry. For more than ten years, she co-owned and operated American Dusting Company and Chickasha Flying Service.

She is married to Supreme Court Justice James Winchester. Together, they have a son, Davis.