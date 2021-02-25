Oklahoma: Biden Approves Governor’s Request for Winter Storm Aid

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt announced late Wednesday night President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has approved additional federal funding for Oklahomans following this month’s historic winter storm.

The latest declaration delivers FEMA Public Assistance to municipalities, counties, and tribes in all 77 Oklahoma counties for infrastructure repairs and other costs associated with responding to the winter storm.

Additionally, 16 counties were approved for Individual Assistance, which benefits homeowners, renters and business owners impacted by the winter storm in Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties.

Governor Stitt noted the state will request additional counties be added to the declaration and asked Oklahomans to continue reporting their winter storm-related damages online at damage.ok.gov if their county has not yet been approved.